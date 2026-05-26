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DHSE Kerala +2 Class 12 Result DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth.

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DHSE Kerala +2 Class 12 Result DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2026 OUT
Image Source: results.hse.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus Two results for 2026 today, May 26. Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the Plus Two Result 2026 at 3 pm through a press conference. The SAY exam will be held in July.

A total of 3,72,423 candidates appeared for Kerala HSC Exams. Out of these, 2,09,398 students successfully cleared the examinations with an overall pass percentage of 77.97%.

Students can now check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth. The results will also be accessible through DigiLocker and SMS services for added convenience. The results will also be available on the following mobile apps: Nammude Kerala, Saphalam 2026, iExaMS-Kerala and PRD Live. 

Over 4.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their scores online through the official portals. The Kerala Class 12 board examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Direct Link

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result  -> https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/check-result/42

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List websites to check results

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • keralapareekshabhavan.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kerala.nic.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in

    ALSO READ: KCET Result 2026 Date: Exam Results Likely To Be Announced This Week

    How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result on DHSE?

    Step 1: Visit the official portal of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the link labelled "Kerala Plus Two Result 2026" on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the required details, including your application ID and date of birth

    Step 4: Click the submit button

    Step 5: Your Kerala 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

    How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via DigiLocker

    Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker platform:

    Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application or visit the official website

    Step 2: Log in using your mobile number linked to Aadhaar or use  existing DigiLocker credentials

    Step 3: Navigate to the Education Documents section and search for "Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)"

    Step 4: Select "DHSE Plus Two Results 2026" or "Class 12 Marksheet"

    Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth

    Step 6: Submit the information to view your Kerala 12 Result 2026

    Step 7: Click "Save to Locker" to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account.

    ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Mix-Up: Board Admits Error After Viral Social Media Post

    How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via SMS

    For quick access, students can also check their results through SMS:

    Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

    Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your registration or roll number

    Step 3: Send the message to 56263

    Step 4: You will receive an SMS with your Kerala Plus Two result details

    Kerala Plus Two Exams: Minimum Passing Marks

    To pass the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in their examinations to be eligible for higher education and further studies.

    ALSO READ: Mumbai University First Merit List 2026 Released; Check Mithibai, Thakur, Sophia, St. Xavier's College-Wise Merit List

    Kerala Plus Two Results Trends: Previous Year Performance

    Last year, the Class 12 exam results were announced on May 22, with an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. The Science stream recorded the highest pass rate at 83.25%, followed by Commerce at 74.21% and Arts at 69.16%.

    Students are advised to keep their registration numbers and login credentials ready to check their results promptly when they are declared tomorrow at 3 PM.

    • 2025: 77.81%
    • 2024: 78.69%
    • 2023: 82.95%
    • 2022: 88.37%
    • 2021: 87.94%
    • 2020: 85.13%

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