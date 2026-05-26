DHSE Kerala +2 Class 12 Result DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus Two results for 2026 today, May 26. Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the Plus Two Result 2026 at 3 pm through a press conference. The SAY exam will be held in July.

A total of 3,72,423 candidates appeared for Kerala HSC Exams. Out of these, 2,09,398 students successfully cleared the examinations with an overall pass percentage of 77.97%.

Students can now check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth. The results will also be accessible through DigiLocker and SMS services for added convenience. The results will also be available on the following mobile apps: Nammude Kerala, Saphalam 2026, iExaMS-Kerala and PRD Live.

Over 4.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their scores online through the official portals. The Kerala Class 12 board examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Direct Link

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result -> https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/check-result/42

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List websites to check results

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

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How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result on DHSE?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "Kerala Plus Two Result 2026" on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your application ID and date of birth

Step 4: Click the submit button

Step 5: Your Kerala 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker platform:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application or visit the official website

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number linked to Aadhaar or use existing DigiLocker credentials

Step 3: Navigate to the Education Documents section and search for "Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)"

Step 4: Select "DHSE Plus Two Results 2026" or "Class 12 Marksheet"

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Submit the information to view your Kerala 12 Result 2026

Step 7: Click "Save to Locker" to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account.

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How To Check Kerala Plus Two Result Via SMS

For quick access, students can also check their results through SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your registration or roll number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with your Kerala Plus Two result details

Kerala Plus Two Exams: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in their examinations to be eligible for higher education and further studies.

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Kerala Plus Two Results Trends: Previous Year Performance

Last year, the Class 12 exam results were announced on May 22, with an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. The Science stream recorded the highest pass rate at 83.25%, followed by Commerce at 74.21% and Arts at 69.16%.

Students are advised to keep their registration numbers and login credentials ready to check their results promptly when they are declared tomorrow at 3 PM.

2025: 77.81%

2024: 78.69%

2023: 82.95%

2022: 88.37%

2021: 87.94%

2020: 85.13%

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