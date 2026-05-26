Train Collides With School Bus In Belgium's Buggenhout, Several Killed

Several people were reportedly killed after a school bus collided with a train in the northern Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports and officials.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed there were multiple victims in the accident and expressed support for those injured. “With great dismay, I learned of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” he wrote on X.

According to Flemish broadcaster VRT, the bus was carrying seven schoolchildren, a supervisor and the driver. Officials have not yet confirmed the number of fatalities, saying families are being informed first.

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Federal Police spokesperson An Berger said most of the pupils involved were secondary school students. “We don't want to say anything about that yet. The family members are first informed, and they are taken care of at a school nearby,” she told reporters at the scene.

Thomas Baeken, spokesperson for railway network operator Infrabel, said preliminary visuals showed the railway crossing barriers were closed and warning lights were red at the time of the crash.

“The collision took place at 08:08. Images show that the barriers were closed and the traffic lights were red. How the accident could have happened, we do not know. That is up to the police and the Prosecutor's Office to investigate,” Baeken said, as quoted by VRT.

The accident occurred about one kilometre from Buggenhout station, where the train had already begun slowing down. Baeken said the train driver applied the emergency brake but could not avoid the collision.

Authorities said the crash also caused damage to railway infrastructure, though officials stressed their immediate concern remained with the victims and their families.

Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder described the incident as very heavy and poignant news and extended her condolences on X.

Train services between Londerzeel and Dendermonde have been suspended in both directions, while national rail operator SNCB-NMBS has arranged replacement bus services.

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