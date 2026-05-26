Mumbai University First Merit List 2026 Released; Check Mithibai, Thakur, Sophia, St. Xavier's College-Wise Merit List

The University of Mumbai announced its first merit list for undergraduate admissions on May 26, 2026. The merit list went live at 11:00 AM for the university and its affiliated colleges. The admission list will be posted at the Mumbai University admission portal - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

All candidates who have registered can access the first merit list of Mumbai University via the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. The online registration process for undergraduate admissions commenced on May 6 for the academic year 2026-27.

Students who registered will be considered for selection in the Mumbai University merit list for 2026 admissions.

Mumbai University Merit List 2026: Eligibility criteria for undergraduate & postgraduate programmes

Students willing to apply for Mumbai University must check the eligibility criteria first, as the university has some subject-specific requirements. For admission in BA programmes, students must complete class 12 in any subject, while to take admission in BSc programmes, candidates must complete class 12 in the science stream.

Students who complete their BSc programmes with a minimum 50% are only eligible to take admission in MSc programmes.

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How To Check Mumbai University Merit List

Step 1: Head over to the official site at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UG admission merit list.

Step 3: Choose the relevant college and programme.

Step 4: Access the merit list PDF.

Step 5: Download and keep it for later use.

MU UG Admission Process After First Merit List Release

Students will have just three days from May 27 to May 29 (till 3 pm) to complete document verification and fee payment. This first round accommodates the highest-scoring applicants and fills the majority of available seats, making it the most competitive phase of the admission process.

MU UG Second Merit List

The second merit list will be announced on May 30, 2026, at 7 pm, offering another opportunity for admission. Document verification and payment must be completed between June 1 and June 3 (till 3 pm). This round is crucial for students who narrowly missed the first cutoff or wish to upgrade to preferred colleges based on newly available seats.

MU UG Third Merit List

The final merit list releases on June 4, 2026, at 7 pm, representing the last chance for regular merit-based admission. Unlike the previous rounds, students get a longer five-day window from June 5 to June 9 for document verification and fee payment. With classes commencing on June 13, 2026, this extended timeline ensures the university can finalise all admissions and maximise seat occupancy.

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