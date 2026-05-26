Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Controversy Explained — Here's What Happened

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 has been in the spotlight for several weeks. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees recently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, triggering intense debate across the film industry.

How It All Began

In 2023, Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement received mixed reactions from fans of the long-running franchise, many of whom believed the role was best suited only to Shah Rukh Khan.

Kiara Advani was cast as the female lead, but was later replaced by Kriti Sanon after Kiara's exit. Additionally, Vikrant Massey was also announced as the main antagonist, but reportedly stepped out of the project as well.

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Delays And Ranveer's Exit

The film faced repeated delays due to various reasons, including scheduling conflicts. Reports suggest that Ranveer was busy with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Farhan Akhtar with 120 Bahadur. However, as per reports, there were creative differences between Ranveer and the makers, which led him to suddenly withdraw from the project. His exit had caused significant financial losses to the producers, with claims going up to Rs 40-45 crore.

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Excel Entertainment Seeks Compensation

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani demanded compensation worth nearly Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore from Ranveer for the losses that occurred. Following Ranveer Singh's exit, work on Don 3 came to an abrupt stop. The actor reportedly refused to pay any compensation to the producers.

The dispute was then taken to the Producers Guild of India, where senior actors, including Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, along with other prominent industry names, held discussions with the Don 3 team to resolve the issue.

FWICE Declares Industry Ban

In April, Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE on this matter. On May 25, 2026, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashok Pandit announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh's Response

Ranveer's spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor holds deep respect for the film fraternity and chose to maintain silence on the matter, believing such issues should be handled with maturity and dignity.

The Don 3 controversy has ignited discussions about professional ethics and commitments in Bollywood. The situation remains unresolved as of now.

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