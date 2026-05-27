Big Victory For Election Commission, SC Upholds EC's Power To Conduct SIR — 'We Are Equally Satisfied...'

The Supreme Court has held the Election Commission's power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls under constitutional scheme and Representation of the People Act, PTI reported.

"We are equally satisfied that object sought to be achieved by SIR bears direct link to constitutional goal of free and fair elections," the top court said.

(This is a developing story.)

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