JEECUP 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Today: Check Direct Link To Download UP Polytechnic Hall Ticket Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) is set to issue the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 today, May 27, 2026. Aspiring candidates for the UP Polytechnic entrance examination can get their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The link for the admit card will be activated later in the evening. Once available, registered applicants can download their hall tickets by entering their application number and birth date. The JEECUP exam is scheduled to take place from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The JEECUP examination facilitates admission to diploma and polytechnic courses provided by institutions throughout Uttar Pradesh. Annually, thousands of students participate in this state-level entrance exam, aiming for admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other diploma programmes.

JEECUP Polytechnic Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

Direct Link - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The direct link to access admit card will be activated in the evening.

JEECUP Polytechnic Admit Card 2026: Steps to check & download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “JEECUP Admit Card 2026” or “Obtain Admit Card” link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your application ID and password/date of birth in the login portal.

Step 4: Complete the security CAPTCHA code, if necessary, and press the submit/login button.

Step 5: Your JEECUP 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the hall ticket and print it out for your exam day needs.

Step 7: Candidates should meticulously verify details like name, exam centre, reporting time, and photograph.

JEECUP 2026: Exam pattern

The JEECUP 2026 examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions covering the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. This test will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format available in both English and Hindi languages.

Candidates will receive four points for each correct answer, while one point will be subtracted for every incorrect response. There will be no penalties for questions that are not answered.

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JEECUP 2026: Key instructions for the exam day

Candidates should keep in mind that mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, electronic gadgets, reference books, and loose papers will be banned inside the examination hall. After the results are announced, qualified candidates will have the opportunity to participate in the online counselling process, which is expected to start in June or July 2026.

The JEECUP Admit Card 2026 will include vital details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, photograph, and signature. Students are advised to thoroughly review all details after downloading the admission ticket.

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