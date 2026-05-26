CBSE Says Viral OSM Portal Hack' Involved Dummy Testing Platform, Not Live System

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday dismissed claims of a breach in its answer-sheet evaluation system, clarifying that the portal allegedly hacked by a social media user was only a testing platform carrying dummy data and not the live operational system used for marking answer scripts.

The clarification came after a social media post dated February 26, 2026, triggered widespread concern and media reports suggesting that the Board's On Screen Marking portal had been compromised.

In an official statement, CBSE said the URL “cbse.onmarks.co.in” was created exclusively for internal testing, training and review-related activities. It stressed that the portal did not host any real student records, evaluation data, marks or confidential assessment information.

According to the Board, the actual OSM platform used for the digital evaluation of answer books runs on a separate and secure infrastructure that remains fully protected and unaffected by the vulnerabilities highlighted online.

CBSE maintained that no breach has been detected in the live answer evaluation system and asserted that multiple security safeguards are in place to preserve the integrity, confidentiality and transparency of the assessment process.

The Board also underlined that established grievance redressal mechanisms continue to function effectively to address concerns raised by students and stakeholders.

Reassuring students, parents and schools, CBSE said the operational evaluation platform remains secure and there is no impact whatsoever on the ongoing assessment or result-processing system.

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