'Stay Hydrated, Don't Ignore Discomfort': PM Modi Appeals Citizens Amid Heatwave Conditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a public appeal to citizens across the country as temperatures continued to surge, urging to take precautions against the scorching heat and to look out for one another during what he described as increasingly difficult days.

Posting a series of messages in Hindi on X, PM Modi said, "Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible. Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes."

He also appealed to people to offer a glass of water to anyone feeling thirsty, and praised those who keep water pitchers outside their homes and shops for public use — calling their sensitivity "a great source of support."

The Prime Minister also flagged the medical dangers of ignoring heat-related symptoms. He warned citizens not to dismiss signs of discomfort such as dizziness, nausea or excessive fatigue.

"If someone around you suddenly feels faint, experiences weakness, or appears unwell, immediately take them to a cool and shaded place. Give them water, ORS, or other fluids," he wrote, noting that children, the elderly and outdoor workers were the most vulnerable.

"If not addressed in time, this condition can turn into a serious problem like heatstroke. In such times, your vigilance and care can save a life," he added.

In a message that touched on family bonds, PM Modi urged people to call their parents and grandparents regularly to check on their wellbeing, advising them to drink plenty of water, avoid going out in the harsh afternoon sun and rest as much as possible.

Extending his concern beyond humans, the Prime Minister also asked citizens not to forget animals and birds, suggesting that placing a small vessel of water outside homes, balconies, rooftops or offices "can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird."

India's summers have grown progressively severe in recent years, with the India Meteorological Department recording prolonged heat wave conditions across several states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh this season.

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