Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission Begins: Check Last Date, Fees, Eligibility & How To Apply

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) in Kerala has initiated the online enrolment procedure for Plus One (Class 11) admissions for the academic term 2026-27. Students who have effectively completed their SSLC or equivalent examination can now sign up via the state's centralised portal, HSCAP (Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process). The application link is currently active on the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala government implemented a unified admission system called 'Ekajalakam' to simplify the process for government and aided higher secondary schools throughout the state. This system enables students to choose their desired schools, streams (Science, Humanities, or Commerce), and subject combinations online without needing to visit multiple institutions.

The DGE has requested to check prospectus and user manual before applying online.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Direct Link

Direct Link: https://hscap.kerala.gov.in/

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have successfully completed the SSLC (Class 10) or an equivalent examination (CBSE/ICSE) from an accredited board. Students belonging to the general category are required to obtain a minimum of a D+ grade (or equivalent passing score) in all subjects.

Those enrolled in the CBSE board planning to choose a stream with mathematics in Class 11 must have passed Mathematics-Standard (not Mathematics-Basic) during their Class 10 examinations.

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Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Stages

Candidate Login: Create and log in to your account.

Online Application Submission: Fill and submit the application form.

Trial Allotment: Check the trial allotment to get an idea of your admission chances.

Option Rearrangement: Rearrange your school/course choices if needed after the trial allotment.

Allotment Check: Check your final allotment status.

Securing School Admission: Complete the admission process at the allotted school.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Documents Required

SSLC / Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last school attended

Recent Passport-size Photographs

Aadhaar Card or any valid government-issued identity proof

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Follow this guide to apply for class 11 admission.

Go to https://hscap.kerala.gov.in/ and click on "CREATE CANDIDATE LOGIN-SWS".

Select your district.

Fill in the registration form with your SSLC scheme, Register Number, Name, Date of Birth, and Mobile Number.

Verify your details and click "Send OTP". Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

Set a new password for your account. The password must be at least 8 characters long and contain at least one lowercase letter, one uppercase letter, one number, and one special character.

After successful password creation, you can log in using your Application Number, Password, and District.

Once logged in, click on the "Apply Online" link to start filling out the application form.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Filling the Application Form

The application form has several sections:

SSLC School Details: Select the school where you passed the qualifying examination.

Qualifying Examination Details: Your exam details will be pre-filled. Confirm if you passed the board exam.

Personal Details: Enter your Name, Gender, Caste, Community, Religion, Date of Birth, and parent's names.

Other Details: Provide information on linguistic minority status and disability status, if applicable.

Residence Details: Enter your residential state, district, taluk, and local body.

Contact Details: Provide your permanent and communication addresses.

Bonus Point Details: Claim bonus points for NCC, Student Police Cadet, Little KITES, dependent of a Jawan, etc. Ensure you have the required certificates. The maximum bonus points an applicant can receive is capped at 10.

Extra-Curricular Activities: Enter details of participation in sports, youth festivals, and other co-curricular activities like science fairs or NTSE.

Grade Details: Enter the grades you obtained in your qualifying examination for each subject based on your scheme (SSLC, CBSE, ICSE, etc.).

Option Entry: Enter the school and course codes for the options you wish to apply for. You can add as many options as you need. A school list is available via a link on this page.

After filling in all the details, submit the application. You will have an opportunity to review and edit the application before final submission. After the trial allotment period, you can log in again to rearrange your options if necessary.

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Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: What is the next step after the admission procedure is completed?

Following the application process ending, the DGE will publish a succession of preliminary allocation and final seat distribution lists. Students who are allotted a provisional seat must report to the designated school within the specified timeframe to finalise the enrolment procedures.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Schedule

Online Registration for Kerala Plus One admissions Start Date: May 25, 2026

Kerala Class 11 Registration Process Last Date: June 3, 2026

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result Date: June 8, 2026

Kerala Plus One First Main Allotment Result: June 15, 2026

Kerala Class 11 Admissions Second and Third allotment rounds: To be announced by late June 2026.

Commencement of Kerala Plus One classes: July 2, 2026

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