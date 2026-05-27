NEET Paper Leak Row: Doctor, Physics Faculty Member Arrested From Maharashtra's Latur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has two more people in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case, bringing the total number of persons arrested in this case to 13, according to a news report in ANI.

The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, in getting the chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni, they said. Motegaonkar, who ran the RCC in Latur, was recently arrested in the case. Motegoankar was the tenth arrestee.

In its remand application, the CBI had said, "He is involved in the leakage and circulation of NEET UG exam questions-2026 and that, in conspiracy with other accused persons, he had received the chemistry questions and answers of the exam before the examination, i.e., on April 23, 2026."

The agency also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching institute, officials told PTI. Shah is alleged to have received the leaked NEET UG 2026 physics question paper from co-accused Manisha Havaldar, they added.

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Earlier, Pune-based physics lecturer, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was sent to six-day CBI custody on Monday.

With this, the total number of arrests in the paper leak case has risen to 13, officials said. "The investigation to unravel the full chain and conspiracy in the case is ongoing. So far, the CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, conducted on May 3 for medical admissions, following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

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