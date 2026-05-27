Iran Releases 10 Indian Sailors Arrested And Imprisoned Since July 2025

Ten Indian seafarers held in Iranian custody for nearly a year have been successfully released and reunited safely, the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, announced on Tuesday.

The homecoming brought relief to the families of the crew members who had endured months of uncertainty since their vessel was seized in the Gulf.

In an official statement posted on X, the Directorate General of Shipping said it was "pleased to announce the successful release of all 10 Indian seafarers associated with MV Harbour Phoenix, who were detained, arrested and imprisoned in Iran following the vessel's interception near Jask Port in July 2025."

The release, the statement said, was the result of "sustained diplomatic engagement and coordinated efforts" involving multiple arms of the Indian government and private stakeholders.

The Directorate General of Shipping specifically credited the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Tehran, the RPSL company, vessel managers and other stakeholders for their role in securing the seafarers' freedom.

"Necessary arrangements are being coordinated for the earliest return of the crew members to India," the statement added, confirming that while the sailors have been released, their journey home is still being arranged.

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The Directorate General of Shipping also took the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the welfare of Indian maritime workers, stating it maintains "unwavering commitment towards the welfare, safety, and protection of Indian seafarers worldwide."

The official communication, issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, closed with a salute to the resilience of the seafarers and all those who worked tirelessly for their safe release — signing off with the line: "Indian Seafarers, Our Pride. Always."

The MV Harbour Phoenix case had been closely monitored by maritime and diplomatic circles, with India pursuing quiet back-channel negotiations to secure the crew's release without escalating tensions with Tehran.

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