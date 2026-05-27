Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Jaiprakash Power Shares Rally Over 18% After Adani Power Acquires Stake

JP Power shares advanced 18.5% intraday to Rs 22.67 apiece.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Jaiprakash Power Shares Rally Over 18% After Adani Power Acquires Stake
Stock Image

Jaiprakash Power shares soared over 18% on Wenesday, May 27 after the company informed the exchanges about  Adani Power's acquisition of 24% stake for nearly Rs 2,993.5 crore.

JP Power shares advanced 18.5% intraday to Rs 22.67 apiece. The scrip was trading 16.8% higher at around 12 noon, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.10% up.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

JP Power in an exchange filing on March 17 informed that a resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises in relation to the insolvency process of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) has been approved. In order to implement the plan, the company in an exchange filing on Wednesday, May 27 said that the promoter company JAL has entered into a definitive agreement with Adani Power Limited (APL).

"Share Sale and Purchase Agreement between JAL and APL for the sale of 24% shareholding of the Company held by JAL shall be transferred to APL for the consideration of Rs 2,993,59,08,147.6," the filing read.

Following the sale, 24% voting right earlier held by JAL will be transferred to APL, it said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian Filmmaker Making Waves In Hollywood

Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian Filmmaker Making Waves In Hollywood

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source