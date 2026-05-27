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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, HCL Tech, Techno Electric, MRPL, J K Cement — Ask Profit

Market experts share their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, HCL Tech, Techno Electric, MRPL, J K Cement — Ask Profit
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  • Mangalore Refinery shares advised to hold with a stop loss at Rs 135 and target Rs 160
  • Kaynes Technology shares recommended to hold without averaging down amid poor profit growth
  • HCL Technologies shows weak chart patterns; advised to hold but consider exit near Rs 1100
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Should you add shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL). Should you hold shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Balaji Amines Ltd.

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 151.35)

Sachin: Hold

  • Continuously making lower- top lower bottom formation.
  • Hold with a stop loss of Rs 135.
  • Expect Rs 160 as near-term target. 

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,300.00)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Not suggest averaging down.
  • Profit growth is poor which doesn't justify valuations.
  • Hold for long-term and hope for some recovery.
  • One can consider accumulating only when it is able to improve operating margin of 20-30%

HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,161.00)

Sachin: Hold

  • On charts, stock is showing lower-high lower-low pattern.
  • Stock doesn't look good for one-year perspective.
  • Hold but once stock reaches Rs 1100 levels, exit.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,098.90)

Chokkalingam: Buy 

  • Results were not upto expectations but that was due to material cost and not topline growth.
  • Prospects for medium to long term is phenomenal.
  • Company has both data centres and power infrastructure which is long-term opportunity.

J K Cement Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,331)

Chokkalingam: Hold/Sell

  • Hold but sell in case it starts moving up.
  • Profit is stagnating
  • Significant YoY growth is missing in reported Q4 numbers.
  • Stock is fairly priced, sell if stock moves upwards from current levels.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: CEAT, IEX, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NCC, Belrise, NTPC Green, And More — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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