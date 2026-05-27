Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, HCL Tech, Techno Electric, MRPL, J K Cement — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL). Should you hold shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Balaji Amines Ltd.

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 151.35)

Sachin: Hold

Continuously making lower- top lower bottom formation.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 135.

Expect Rs 160 as near-term target.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,300.00)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Not suggest averaging down.

Profit growth is poor which doesn't justify valuations.

Hold for long-term and hope for some recovery.

One can consider accumulating only when it is able to improve operating margin of 20-30%

HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,161.00)

Sachin: Hold

On charts, stock is showing lower-high lower-low pattern.

Stock doesn't look good for one-year perspective.

Hold but once stock reaches Rs 1100 levels, exit.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,098.90)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Results were not upto expectations but that was due to material cost and not topline growth.

Prospects for medium to long term is phenomenal.

Company has both data centres and power infrastructure which is long-term opportunity.

J K Cement Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,331)

Chokkalingam: Hold/Sell

Hold but sell in case it starts moving up.

Profit is stagnating

Significant YoY growth is missing in reported Q4 numbers.

Stock is fairly priced, sell if stock moves upwards from current levels.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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