1 Pig, 200 Police: How Bakrid Goats Dispute Triggered High Drama In Mira Road Society Ahead Of Eid al-Adha

What began as a neighbourhood dispute over sacrificial goats in a Mumbai housing complex has spiralled into a full-blown communal standoff — complete with clashes, blade attacks, a piglet-wielding protester and 200 police personnel deployed ahead of Bakrid on Thursday.

The Poonam Cluster residential society near Mira Road has been on the edge since Sunday, when residents and Hindu organisations objected to a temporary shed being set up for sacrificial goats inside the Srishti Complex premises, news agency PTI reported.

The shed was dismantled following protests, but the calm was short-lived. Members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in counter-protest, a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station and a scuffle broke out later that night, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: Eid al-Adha 2026 Holidays: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Declare Up To 5-Day Break; Check GCC Schedule

Enter VHP, Bajrang Dal, And A Pig

Tensions escalated sharply on Tuesday when Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers arrived at the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises.

A VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade during the demonstration, local sources told PTI. Meanwhile, protesters gathered at the society gates, raised slogans and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

In what became the defining image of the standoff, some protesters attempted to bring a pig into the complex — ostensibly as a counter to the presence of the goats. In a video shared on X, a police officer was seen sprinting through the crowd with a squealing piglet tucked under his arm, navigating through protesters, some of whom attempted to snatch the animal from him.

Protesters claimed the pig was intended for a "Varaha Puja" — though Varaha Jayanti, the occasion on which the ritual is traditionally observed, falls in September.

By Tuesday night, PTI reported that all 51 goats had been removed from the society in four municipal corporation vehicles. Two cases are being registered at Kashimira police station on charges of hurting religious sentiments and violating a ban on public assembly, an official said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Muslim leaders were attempting to turn the Naya Nagar area into a "bastion of Pakistani mindset", while local Shiv Sena MLA and minister Pratap Sarnaik blamed "outsiders" for disturbing the peace, appealing to all communities to remain calm.

Gatherings and sloganeering have now been prohibited in and around the area, with authorities on high alert to ensure Bakrid passes without further incident.

ALSO READ: Tale Of Two Eids: How Bakrid Differs From Eid al-Fitr — Moon Sighting To Significance Explained

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.