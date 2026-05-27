Karuppu Deleted Scene Update: Suriya's Family Court Portion To Release Soon

Suriya fans are in for a treat as reports suggest that a notable deleted sequence from his latest film Karuppu will be released soon. It is believed to be a Family Court portion, which was removed from the final theatrical cut, and has generated significant interest online.

Deleted Family Court Scene

According to recent buzz on social media, a 3.5-minute deleted segment focusing on the Family Court track is expected to be revealed shortly. Trade analyst Christopher Kanagaraj shared the update, stating, "#Karuppu Deleted Scenes 3.5Mins, Family Court Portion will be released soon." The news has excited fans, many of whom are eagerly waiting to see the additional footage and if it adds any depth to the existing story.

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The makers are yet to announce an official release date or platform for the deleted scenes. However, the announcement has already created a strong buzz, with audiences hoping these sequences will add more emotional depth or clarity to the film's narrative, particularly around its courtroom and social drama elements.

Fans have excitedly reacted to the news. A user commented, "If they release any deleted scenes or a sneak peek, it would give the movie some more boost," while another user shared, "Bro, if possible, please add any deleted flashback scenes into the second half. Or at least release an extended uncut version of Karuppu on OTT. This would really help satisfy both critics and the general audience regarding the second half."

Film Overview

Karuppu is a mythological mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji, which was released on May 15, 2026. The film stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan, with RJ Balaji also playing a key part. It blends mythological elements with courtroom drama and social themes. The movie was simultaneously released in Telugu under the title 'Veerabhadrudu.'

Box Office Journey

As Sacnilk reports, the film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1. The opening weekend recorded strong collections with Day 2 (Saturday) bringing in Rs 24.15 crore and Day 3 (Sunday) collecting Rs 28.35 crore.

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The film's total gross collections of India are now valued at Rs 184.26 crore, and the total India net collections stand at 159.2 crore. Meanwhile, the total overseas gross of the film is reported as Rs 69 crore, bringing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 253.26 crore.

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