WBJEE 2026 Answer Key OUT @ wbjeeb.nic.in., Check Direct Link & How To Raise Objection Against Question

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the provisional answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, May 27, on its official site, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Examinees who participated in the test can now access and download the answer key through the official website. In addition to the answer key, the board has activated the objection window for candidates wishing to contest any answer listed in the provisional key.

Candidates are permitted to submit their objections until May 29, 2026, by 11:59 PM via the online portal. WBJEEB is expected to release WBJEE result 2026 in June 2026.

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key: Follow these steps to check & download the provisional answer key

Step 1: Navigate to the official WBJEEB site at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Solution Key” link found on the homepage.

Step 3: Input the application number, password, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Submit your login credentials.

Step 5: The WBJEE 2026 solution key PDF will manifest on your screen.

Step 6: Download and store the solution key for later use.

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key: Direct link

Direct Link -> WBJEE Answer Key Link

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WBJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Follow this guide to raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Select the question ID(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload credible supporting documents or evidence.

Step 5: Pay the necessary objection fee.

Step 6: Submit the objection form online.

The board has indicated that challenges lacking sufficient proof or failed fee payment transactions will not be entertained.

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key: Objection Fee & further process

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing charge of Rs 500 for every question disputed. This fee may be remitted online using net banking, a debit card, a credit card, or UPI.

Candidates have the option to dispute any number of questions; however, objections must be submitted solely once via the portal. All objections presented by candidates will be evaluated by WBJEEB specialists. If a challenge is validated, the final answer key will be amended accordingly.

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The board has made it clear that its decision regarding the revised answer keys will be conclusive, and no subsequent requests, appeals, or communication about the disputes will be entertained later. The ultimate WBJEE 2026 scores and rankings will be calculated based on the updated final answer key published post-review.

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