Hero MotoCorp Launches Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Check Features, Colours, Price And More

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the all-new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India. Aimed at modernising commuting, the updated 125cc bike comes with significant technology upgrades, a bold new design, and a highly competitive price tag of Rs 86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company said the new motorcycle has been developed as part of its product revitalisation strategy and is aimed at riders seeking a blend of reliability, everyday practicality and modern connectivity features. The Super Splendor brand has been one of Hero MotoCorp's iconic commuter offerings and traces its roots to the 1990s.

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Powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine, the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 produces 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Hero MotoCorp claimed the motorcycle delivers a fuel efficiency figure of 72 kmpl, aided by its Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection (APFI) technology and the company's i3S idle stop-start system.

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 receives an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), which enables quieter engine starts and smoother restart functionality during traffic halts.

In terms of design, the updated model gets dual-tone body graphics, XTEC 2.0 badging, a stitched dual-textured seat and rim tapes to give the commuter motorcycle a more contemporary appearance. Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is available in five colour options: Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue and Matt Chestnut Brown.

Hero MotoCorp has also added several technology and convenience features to the latest version. The bike comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access call alerts, SMS notifications, missed call alerts and phone battery status.

Other additions include a USB Type-C charging port, a real-time mileage indicator and a low fuel indicator.

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On the safety front, the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 introduces hazard lights for the first time in the Super Splendor range. The bike is also fitted with a front disc brake and a handlebar-mounted engine kill switch.

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 has been priced at Rs 86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India.

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