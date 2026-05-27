Munnabhai Actor Ashwin Mushran Alleges Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Scam In Instagram Video; Netizens React

Actor Ashwin Mushran has sparked an online debate after posting a video on Instagram about an alleged toll booth scam involving FASTag payments.

The actor, known for films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Life in a... Metro and Fashion, claimed he was wrongly charged a penalty despite there being sufficient balance in the FASTag account linked to the car he was travelling in.

What Happened At The Toll Booth?

In the Instagram video, Ashwin said he was driving from Bandra to town in his sister's car when a toll booth operator stopped the vehicle and informed him that the FASTag account had no balance.

The actor said he paid the Rs 200 penalty at the moment but later decided to return and verify the claim. On the way back, the car reportedly crossed the toll without any issue.

Ashwin added that his sister was with him during the return trip, and they had proof showing nearly Rs 3,000 balance in the FASTag account earlier that same day.

Questions Toll Penalty Process

Ashwin claimed toll officials told him the issue would need an investigation, prompting him to question why the Rs 200 penalty was collected immediately without proper checks. After showing the FASTag balance message to the same booth operator, he said the supervisor eventually returned the money.

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In his caption, the actor warned people not to ignore such incidents, saying, “The Rs 200 felt small until I did the math,” adding that repeated cases across multiple vehicles could add up to a huge amount.

Urges Drivers To Verify

Ashwin urged drivers to check their FASTag balance before reaching toll booths and advised people not to make extra payments unless the issue is physically verified by toll office staff.

“Always check your FASTag balance before a toll. Screenshot it,” he wrote in the post, while also asking followers to share the information.

Netizens Share Similar Experiences

The video quickly went viral, with many users claiming they had faced similar situations at toll booths.

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One user wrote, “As per data 90,000 cars pass each day on the sea link.. a mere 200 rs means ..1.8cr,” while another commented, “200 is not a small amount. It is huge when multiplied.”

Some users even alleged that such incidents happen regularly with unsuspecting drivers. Another person shared that they too received their Rs 200 back immediately after questioning toll staff despite having enough FASTag balance.

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