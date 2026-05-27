Ranveer Singh 'Don 3' Exit: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On FWICE Ban On Dhurandhar Actor

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed hope that the ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the actor's exit from Don 3 will be settled amicably.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor, Bajpayee addressed the latest controversy surrounding Don 3 and Ranveer Singh.

On Monday, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment filed a complaint alleging substantial financial losses due to the actor's last-minute exit from Don 3.

When asked about how industry safeguards for actors in such situations, Bajpayee highlighted the lack of complete information. "I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," reported PTI quoting the actor..

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Don 3 Dispute

The workers' federation, representing over four lakh members, stated that Ranveer failed to respond to multiple notices. Reports suggest the producers incurred losses of around Rs 40-45 crore on pre-production activities for the much-awaited project from the Don franchise.

FWICE then issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit. The move comes more than five months after Farhan Akhtar lodged a complaint over the actor's withdrawal from the film.

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Industry Ban

Ranveer's spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor holds deep respect for the film fraternity and chose to maintain silence on the matter, believing such issues should be handled with maturity and dignity.

The statement read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson added in the statement.

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