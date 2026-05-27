Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Lakshya-Ananya Panday Film Faces Midweek Dip

Vivek Soni's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil', starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, continued its theatrical run with a typical weekday performance on its fifth day. The film, which opened to moderate numbers and mixed reviews, is now undergoing the crucial post-weekend phase as it navigates through the week on the basis of word-of-mouth.

Box Office Collection Day 5

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 5, the film collected Rs 2.1 crore from 4,119 shows. These figures reflect a 6.7% drop from the previous day's (Day 4 - Monday) net collection of Rs 2.25 crore.

The total gross collections of India are now valued at Rs 18.16 crore, and the total net collection of India at Rs 15.35 crore. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 40 lakh from the overseas market, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 2.65 crore. This brings the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 20.81 crore.

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Day 5 Occupancy

Following the weekday trend, the overall occupancy of the film fell in the medium range of 19.45%. Morning shows reported a low 7.15% while the afternoon shows improved to 20.31%. Evening shows witnessed a slight drop as they recorded 19.46%, while the night shows recorded the best occupancy of Day 5 at 27.62%.

Box Office Performance

The romantic drama opened with mixed reviews from audiences. The opening day collected Rs 3 crore from 4,944 shows. However, the occupancy stood moderate at 15%. The opening weekend witnessed a growth in collections as well as the occupancy rate. Day 2 (Saturday) collected Rs 3.75 crore from 4,884 shows, while Day 3 (Sunday) collected Rs 4.25 crore from 4,722 shows with an occupancy of 18%.

However, facing the typical weekday fallout, the first Monday (Day 4) collected Rs 2.25 crore from 4,031 shows with an occupancy of 13%. With positive word-of-mouth, the film needs to hold steady throughout the week before it reaches its second weekend to boost its collections.

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About The Film

Produced by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil is a heartfelt romantic drama that follows a college romance between two students, Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday). Their young love goes through unexpected challenges like an unplanned pregnancy that forces them into early adulthood, marriage, and the struggle to balance career and relationship responsibilities.

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