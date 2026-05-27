'Waiting With Full Magazines': Iran Says Low Possibility Of Renewed War, Points To 'US Weakness'

A renewed military conflict between the United States and Iran is unlikely due to "enemy weakness", but Iranian forces remain fully prepared to counter any potential aggression, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards official stated.

According to a report by Tasnim News Agency, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the deputy political chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, declared that the possibility of war is low, though he warned that the nation's armed forces are currently "lying in wait with full magazines".

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Mohammad Akbarzadeh further warned that the region stretching from Chabahar to Mahshahr, spanning the entirety of Iran's extensive southern coastline, would be transformed into a "graveyard for aggressors" in the event of an attack.

Concurrently, Iran has raised allegations against the United States, claiming the US has repeatedly violated the ceasefire by launching assaults on Iranian commercial vessels.

In a formal statement, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the United States for continuing "unlawful and unjust" actions since the implementation of the ceasefire, specifically accusing the US of committing "numerous maritime robberies" against Iranian commercial vessels.

The ministry further declared recent US strikes in southern Hormozgan province, where explosions were reported early Tuesday, amounted to a “gross violation” of the fragile seven-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington. Conversely, the US defended its actions as strictly defensive, reporting that the operations targeted active missile sites and boats attempting to lay naval mines, according to Firstpost.

“US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN.

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Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has scheduled a Cabinet meeting today to deliberate on the ongoing peace deal negotiations between the United States and Iran, which both nations have been circling for the past few weeks. According to a report by Mint, negotiators from both countries recently held meetings in Doha to discuss the parameters of the deal, though no formal agreement has been reached so far.

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