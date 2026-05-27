Mphasis To Ride AI Wave With New Platform 'Trai', Unveils Two New Product Lines

Mphasis Ltd. has launched an enterprise AI platform called “Mphasis Tria”, aimed at helping companies deploy agentic AI systems across operations, technology and business functions.

The IT services company said the platform is designed to move enterprises beyond pilot AI projects by enabling coordinated decision-making, workflow automation and AI-driven execution across large-scale operations.

“Through Mphasis Tria, Mphasis is introducing a new category of enterprise transformation, one that moves beyond autonomous AI systems into governed Enterprise Agency, reflecting the belief that enterprises do not simply need more AI models or automation, but the ability to convert intelligence into coordinated, accountable action/s,” said the company's Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh.

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Alongside Tria, Mphasis also introduced two product lines — “Mphasis Modernize” and “Mphasis Optimize” — through which the platform will be deployed in enterprise transformation projects.

The platform is built on Mphasis' existing proprietary tools, including its NeoIP suite, and operates through a three-layer architecture:

The “Insight” layer structures enterprise data, processes and operational context into a centralized knowledge framework using Mphasis Ontosphere and NeoIP.

The “Foresight” layer uses AI reasoning and simulation capabilities through Continuum AI to generate insights, optimization models and decision intelligence.

The “Execute” layer focuses on workflow orchestration, automation and governance using agentic AI systems.

Addressing the launch at a press briefing, Rakesh remarked that the biggest gaps Enterprises have today is "agency gaps", adding that "Agentic Ai is a hammer looking for a nail."

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Mphasis share price

The company's stock ended 1.28% lower at Rs 2,236.20 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday.

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