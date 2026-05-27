Asian Paints Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Asian Paints Ltd. has announced that its Board meeting will be held this week to approve the audited standalone and consolidated Q4 and FY26 financial results. This result will cover the company's performance for the January to March period of FY26. Asian Paints dominates the Indian decorative paints market. Some estimates project its market share to be at least 50%.

Its Q4 results will give critical insights into consumer spending trends in the sector. Investors will closely track aspects such as revenue, margins and profitability. Asian Paints has said that it will also hold an earnings call after announcing results to discuss the performance with investors and analysts.

Asian Paints Q4 Results Date

Asian Paints has announced that its Board meeting will be held on May 29 to approve the audited standalone and consolidated Q4FY26 financial results.

Asian Paints Q4 Dividend

The Board may recommend a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Asian Paints Q4 Trading Window

The Company has stated that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Friday, March 20. As per the Company's Code of Conduct for regulating and monitoring trading by designated persons, the trading window will continue to remain closed till Tuesday, June 2.

Asian Paints Q4 Earnings Call

The Company has also announced that it will hold an investor conference on Friday, May 29. During the conference, the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026 with investors and analysts.

Asian Paints Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 (standalone)

Asian Paints reported standalone revenue from sales up 3% year-on-year to Rs 7,602 crore against Rs 7,384 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, profit after tax (PAT) declined 7% to Rs 1,025 crore from Rs 1,104 crore earlier. The company reported a strong improvement in gross margins, which stood at 44.9%, up 200 basis points on a year-on-year basis.

Asian Paints Share Price History

Asian Paints share price has gained 1.47% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE and has risen over 7% over the past one month. However, it has declined 7.19% in the last six months and 2.90% on a year-to-date basis. On a yearly basis, the stock is still up 14.80%. Asian Paints touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,985 on Dec. 4, 2025 on NSE, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 2,115 on March 23, 2026. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Asian Paints shares were trading 0.95% up at Rs 2,672.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.17% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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