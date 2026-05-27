CD Projekt Red Announces Surprise Witcher 3 DLC — Check Release Date And Other Key Details

The medallion will be humming for all gamers in 2027 as CD Projekt Red - maker of Witcher and Cyberpunk gaming franchise - has announced a brand new downloadable content (DLC) for its popular game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the company confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday.

The new expansion pack for The Witcher 3 will be called 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past'. It will be the third expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

What makes this DLC particularly impressive is that CDPR has announced it 11 years after the launch of the base game. Even the game's first DLC, Hearts of Stone, was launched in the same year, while Blood and Wine was launched a year later.

"This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more," CDPR confirmed in a social media post.

When is it being released?

CDPR has confirmed that the third DLC of The Witcher 3 will be released in 2027, most likely ahead of the launch of The Witcher 4.

"It's being co-developed with Fools Theory and is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2027. Stay tuned for more information in late summer," the company confirmed.

It must be noted that CDPR has already released the trailer for Witcher 4, which is already in production and is expected to be released only after 2027. CDPR is also reportedly working on a Cyberpunk sequel.

What to expect?

CD Projekt Red hasn't revealed much through the announcement other than a poster which features a monster behind Geralt. It appears to be a Leshen, though it could be a more deadly version or a variant of Leshen, which could act as one of the antagonists in the new DLC.

In terms of Geography. The last Witcher 3 DLC took us to the world of Toussaint, a beautiful city inspired by the French and Italian architecture. It remains to be seen whether or not this new DLC will see the introduction of a new region, although leaks have largely pointed towards an extended part of Velen.

One thing is for certain - the new DLC is expected the bridge the story between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4, where Geralt will no longer be the main character and will be replaced by an old version of Ciri.

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