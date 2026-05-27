Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier As Automaker Announces Price Hike Up To Rs 12,800

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced price hike up to Rs 12,800, starting June 1 citing rising input costs and higher operational expenses.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, May 27, Hyundai Motor India said that the new prices will come into effect from June 1, 2026.

The extent of price hike is up to of Rs 12,800, which will vary depending on the model and variant.

"The price increase has been necessitated due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons," the filing read.

Hyundai's price hike comes days after its peer Maruti Suzuki announced up to Rs 30,000 price increase across its four-wheeler portfolio.

The recent hikes come amid elevated input costs and amplifying inflationary pressures due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In Q4FY26, Hyundai Motor India reported a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter, as rising costs and intensified competition in the automotive sector squeezed operating margins. Despite the bottom-line hit, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY26.

While revenue grew 5.4%, driven by a strong appetite for SUVs and high-value models, the growth failed to trickle down to the bottom line. Hyundai reported a 370-basis-point drop in EBITDA margins-down to 10.4% from 14.1% last year, which reflected the cooling of the post-pandemic seller's market. The miss against street estimates was relatively narrow on profit but wider on operating income (EBITDA), suggesting that higher marketing spends and discount structures likely played a role in defending market share during the quarter.

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