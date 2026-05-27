Cabinet Approves SARTHAK-PDS Scheme For Digital Public Distribution Services With Rs 25,500 Crore Outlay

The Centre has announced SARTHAK-PDS, a digital platform for the modernisation of public distribution services (PDS), with an outlay of Rs 24,350 crore, according to a cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The platform is intended to streamline national food security operations. It aims to integrate intra-state foodgrain movement, track dealer margins, and support multilingual accessibility for beneficiaries across the country.

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The scheme is for a duration of five years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

As per the briefing, SARTHAK-PDS will provide assistance to State agencies for intra-state movement of food grains, along with support for fair price shops, and modernisation of the public distribution system.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav clarified that the platformi is not a replacement of the existing PDS system. And is a a "step aimed at improving overall PDS efficiency and delivery mechanism,". He stated that the move is part of broader structural reforms in public distribution system

Vaishnav further said that the IndiaAI Mission is also set to support the PDS, with transportation of food grains expected to reduce by 15-50%. Carbon emissions linked to foodgrain movement is expected to decline by 35%, due to these integrations.

A SMART-PDS system was also announced as a part of the PDS modernisation plan, which included three major AI-enabled modules.

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The first module named NIRMAL, is an AI-driven real-time PDS beneficiary registry along with live inter-ministry integration and cross-scheme convergence. The second module is called ASHA, which is a multilingual Al grievance and citizen engagement platform. The platform is accessible across calls, WhatsApp, IVRS, and the chatbot. It is scalable to 3 lakh interactions a day. The third module, known as SAKSHAM, is an Al-enabled supply chain platform with vehicle tracking. QR traceability, demand forecasting, and route optimisation.

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