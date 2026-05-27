Bail And A Bash: Pune Porsche Crash Accused Celebrates, Ignites Outrage | Watch

A viral video purportedly showing real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case, celebrating with his wife after securing bail has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The footage, which surfaced online recently, shows Agarwal dancing alongside family members at what appeared to be a restaurant gathering. He was seen wearing garlands made of currency notes while music played in the background. The clip quickly drew criticism from internet users, many of whom termed the celebration insensitive, considering the seriousness of the case and the victims' families still awaiting justice.

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In an exclusive conversation with News18, legal counsel for the Agarwal family firmly denied allegations that the viral celebration video was recorded recently.

“This video is from 2023, from their silver wedding anniversary. This is not a recent video at all,” the lawyers claimed, clarifying that the footage predates the current legal controversy. “People have been spreading false information. There has been no party.”

The legal team emphasized that the gathering depicted in the footage was a past milestone, adding, “There are family members in the video who had gone for the celebration. There has been no new celebration.”

The grieving father of one of the techies killed in the Pune Porsche crash reacted to the viral video, saying, “My blood is boiling watching this video,” Republic reported.

Supreme Court Grants Bail

The Supreme Court granted bail to Vishal Agarwal in March 2026, noting that he had spent nearly 22 months in jail. The court directed him not to contact witnesses in the case.

Allegations Against Parents

Agarwal and his wife were arrested for allegedly manipulating their son's blood samples and pressuring their driver to take the blame for the crash.

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Pune Porsche Crash

The May 2024 Pune Porsche crash killed IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The case sparked outrage after the minor accused received bail within hours and was asked to write a road safety essay.

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