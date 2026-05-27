Sarthak PDS An Upgrade, Won't Replace Existing Food Distribution System, Govt Clarifies

The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the newly announced SARTHAK-PDS platform is aimed at upgrading and modernising the Public Distribution System (PDS), and not replacing the existing framework for foodgrain distribution across the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashwini Vaishnaw said SARTHAK-PDS is designed to improve the efficiency and delivery mechanism of the current system, while forming part of a broader structural reform agenda for India's food security network. He added that the IndiaAI Mission will also support the public distribution ecosystem as the government pushes for greater digital integration.

The Union Cabinet has approved Sarthak-PDS with an outlay of Rs 24,350 crore for a five-year period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031. According to the Cabinet briefing, the digital platform will modernise public distribution services by streamlining national food security operations and integrating intra-state foodgrain movement systems.

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The platform is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to foodgrain logistics by tracking dealer margins, supporting multilingual accessibility for beneficiaries and enabling technology-led monitoring of distribution channels. The government also plans to provide financial assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains, along with support for fair price shops and wider PDS modernisation initiatives.

The Centre said the reforms are expected to significantly reduce transportation requirements in the foodgrain supply chain, with movement of grains likely to decline by 15% to 50%. The Centre also estimates that carbon emissions linked to foodgrain transportation could fall by nearly 35% under the revamped system.

The government stressed that beneficiaries will continue to receive foodgrains through the existing PDS framework, while SARTHAK-PDS will function as an enabling digital backbone to improve delivery, reduce leakages and optimise logistics across states.

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