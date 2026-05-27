FIFA World Cup: Morocco Final Squad — Hakimi Leads, No En-Nesyri; Check Full List, Fixtures

Morocco have unveiled their 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, reimposing faith in several stars from the nation's historic run in Qatar four years ago.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi announced the squad on Tuesday, relying heavily on experienced internationals since taking charge of the senior side earlier this year. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and full-back Achraf Hakimi are among nine players from the 2022 squad that became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Youssef En-Nesyri and midfielder Hakim Ziyech have both been left out of Morocco's squad despite sitting joint-third on the nation's all-time scoring list. En-Nesyri, now with Al-Ittihad, featured in every one of the Atlas Lions' Africa Cup of Nations matches earlier this year.

Fulham defender Issa Diop, a former France youth international, has secured a place in Morocco's squad after making his senior debut earlier this year despite interest from Senegal. Captain Achraf Hakimi and backup goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui have also been included, with both overcoming recent fitness concerns.

Hakimi is expected to feature for Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Champions League final. Several members of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 have also been left out, although the inclusion of Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi will come as welcome news for supporters.

he Atlas Lions squad also features several Premier League-based players, including Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad and Chemsdine Talbi. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ayoube Amaimouni, who is yet to win a senior international cap, has earned a surprise call-up.

Morocco's FIFA World Cup History

The 2026 edition will mark Morocco's seventh participation at the FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions have previously featured in the tournament in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018 and 2022.

The pinnacle of Morocco's World Cup history came at Qatar 2022, where Walid Regragui's side rewrote history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to ever reach the semi-finals. During this legendary run, they topped their group and knocked out European heavyweights Spain and Portugal before eventually finishing fourth.

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Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces)

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces) Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)

Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk) Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

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Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C Fixtures

June 13: Brazil v Morocco - New York New Jersey Stadium, US

June 19: Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, US

June 24: Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium, US

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