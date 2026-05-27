Zee Entertainment Confirms World Cup Talks With FIFA; To Launch 4 Sports Channels

Amid uncertainty over the broadcasting rights of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in India, Zee Entertainment has revealed it is in talks with FIFA over acquiring the rights for the coveted competition. The company is also planning to expand its footprint in sports broadcasting, with the launch of four dedicated sports channels.

"Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z') is implementing firm steps to further enhance its presence across the sports broadcasting ecosystem by announcing the launch of Unite8 Sports," the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

As part of its brand new offering in the sports broadcasting segment, ZEE will launch Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. All these channels will cater to sports content.

"The channels will offer the best of action across football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing and combat sports amongst others," the company said.

In addition to the launch of four new sports channels, ZEE Entertainment also confirmed it is in talks with FIFA over acquiring the rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

"With an aim to build a competitive sports content offering, the Company is also in talks with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India," the company said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 12. But with just weeks remaining, India is yet to confirm an official broadcaster for the premier sporting event, though sources have told NDTV that a deal is nearing its completion.

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