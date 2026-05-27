Adani Group Market Cap Nears Rs 20 Lakh Crore; Adds Rs 5 Lakh Crore In 2026

The Adani Group's combined market capitalisation is closing in on the Rs 20 lakh crore mark, with the conglomerate adding approximately Rs 5 lakh crore in market value on a year-to-date basis - a remarkable wealth creation run that has pushed three of its listed companies into India's top 20 by market cap.

Adani Power leads the group with a market cap of Rs 4,79,167 crore, followed by Adani Ports at Rs 4,20,611 crore and Adani Enterprises at Rs 3,82,634 crore. Adani Green Energy stands at Rs 2,44,177 crore, Adani Energy Solutions at Rs 1,83,700 crore, and Ambuja Cements at Rs 1,13,012 crore.

Add image caption here

Adani Total Gas, CemIndia Projects, ACC, Orient Cement, Sanghi Industries and NDTV round out the listed portfolio.

On the YTD wealth addition front, Adani Power has been the standout performer, adding Rs 2,02,511 crore in market cap so far in 2026. Adani Enterprises added Rs 93,051 crore, Adani Ports Rs 82,222 crore, Adani Green Rs 77,000 crore and Adani Energy Solutions Rs 60,780 crore.

Three Adani Group companies now rank among India's top 20 listed entities by market capitalisation - Adani Power at 11th, Adani Ports at 15th and Adani Enterprises at 20th.

The surge in Adani Group valuations has been driven by strong earnings delivery, Bernstein's recent constructive note backing the group's execution capabilities, and a broader recovery in investor sentiment toward the conglomerate.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.