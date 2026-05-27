Gillette India Share Price Rallies 6% After Q4 Net Profit Soars; Dividend Announced

Shares of Gillette India Ltd. rallied over 6% on Wednesday after the company reported a strong set of Q4FY26 results. The stock was trading at Rs 8,366 apiece at 1:30 pm.

For Q4FY26, Gillette India's revenue rose 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 792 crore, compared with Rs 768 crore in the same quarter last year. The Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased to Rs 277 crore from Rs 226 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 35% from 29.4%, signalling better cost control and operational efficiency.

The net profit climbed 21.3% year-on-year to Rs 193 crore, against Rs 159 crore in the corresponding quarter. However, other income declined to Rs 5 crore from Rs 11.7 crore, partly limiting the overall earnings growth.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each) for FY26. The dividend shall be paid on or before Sept 18, 2026, on approval of the Members at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting.

Considering the interim dividend of Rs 180 per share (including one-time special dividend of Rs 60 per Equity Share), the total dividend payout for the fiscal will be Rs 240 per share, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Gillette India Share Price Today

Gillette India Share Price Today

Photo: NDTV Profit

The scrip rose as much as 6.87% to Rs Rs 8,366 apiece intraday. This compares to a 0.07% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 11.65% in the last 12 months and 0.57% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.03 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.57.

Gillette India Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 792 crore versus Rs 768 crore

EBITDA at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 226 crore

EBITDA Margin at 35% versus 29.4%

Net Profit rose 21.3% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 159 crore

Other Income dropped to Rs 5 crore versus Rs 11.7 crore

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