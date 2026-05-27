He-Man Returns With 'Masters Of The Universe': Plot, Cast, Release Date — All You Need To Know

The final trailer of Masters of the Universe has finally arrived, giving fans a bigger look at the live-action return of He-Man and the magical world of Eternia.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film mixes fantasy, sci-fi action and classic ‘80s nostalgia, bringing back many of the franchise's most popular characters.

The movie is based on Mattel's famous He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise, which became a global sensation through its toy line and animated series.

Trailer Brings Back The Classic He-Man World

The newly released trailer opens with a tribute to the original toys and cartoons before moving into large battle scenes and emotional moments. Fans get a glimpse of Castle Grayskull, magical powers, futuristic weapons and intense sword fights throughout the preview.

One of the biggest highlights is He-Man riding Battle Cat into battle as he prepares to fight against Skeletor and his army. The trailer also shows the growing danger surrounding Eternia as war spreads across the kingdom.

The visuals keep the classic feel of the original franchise while adding modern action and large-scale fantasy elements.

Masters Of The Universe Plot

The film follows Prince Adam, the lost heir of Eternia, who returns home after years of destruction and war. After discovering the legendary Sword of Power, Adam transforms into He-Man and takes on the responsibility of protecting the kingdom.

At the same time, Skeletor is determined to capture Castle Grayskull and gain ultimate control over Eternia. The story follows He-Man's battle to stop him and save his homeland.

Star Cast Of The Film

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Adam/He-Man, while Jared Leto appears as the villain Skeletor.

ALSO READ: 'Moonlight' To 'Baapya': PVR INOX Reveals Pride Film Festival 2026 Slate

The film's cast also includes Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. Popular characters like Ram-Man, Mekaneck and Fisto are also part of the movie.

Indian Dubbed Versions

For Indian audiences, the film will also feature several popular actors in the dubbed versions. Meezaan Jafri has voiced He-Man in Hindi, while Jaaved Jaaferi has dubbed Skeletor in Hindi.

In Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, actors Karthik, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Unni Mukundan have voiced He-Man, respectively. Adithya Menon has dubbed Skeletor for the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions.

When And Where To Watch

Masters of the Universe will release in theatres on June 5, 2026. In India, the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Emma Myers' Thriller

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.