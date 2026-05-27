Korean Stocks Surge 100% In 2026 To Surpass Dotcom Era Gains

The breathtaking rally in South Korean stocks took gains for 2026 to 100%, eclipsing even the historic run-ups seen before the dotcom bubble burst and during the nation's industrial boom in the late 1980s.

Supercharged by advances in memory makers SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., the benchmark Kospi has shattered record after record — racing from 5,000 to 8,000 in a matter of months. The gauge jumped as much as 5.1% on Wednesday.

Kospi Extends 2026 Rally to 100%

Photo Credit: (Photo: Bloomberg)

Less than halfway through the year, the Kospi's performance now rivals the Nasdaq 100 Index's 102% surge in 1999 — right before the bubble burst. Still, few market watchers are raising the alarm bells for Korea as they see a structural change in global demand for memory chips — moving from a cyclical pattern to an enduring growth trend.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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