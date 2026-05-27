Cummins India Q4 Results: Topline Rises 22%, Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Cummins India Q4 Results: Cummins India announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Wednesday, May 27, reporting a steady growth of 22% in its topline (revenue from operations) to Rs 3,012 crore, compared to Rs 2,457 crore in the corresponding period last year. The engine and power solutions maker's net profit (bottomline) rose 27% to Rs 22.6% to Rs 650 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 530 crore in the year-ago period.

Cummins India's earnings growth was powered by strong operational growth and an expanding topline momentum. Profitability followed a similar upward trajectory, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising 23.5% to Rs 642 crore against Rs 520 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded marginally to 21.3% compared to 21.2% year-on-year. Rewarding its shareholders, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 46 per share for FY26. The company has set the record date for the payment of the dividend on July 17, 2026.

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Cummins India Dividend: Check Record Date

''The Board has approved and recommended to members for their consideration and approval a final dividend of Rs. 46 (i.e., 2,300%) per equity shares on 27,72,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares (face value Rs. 2 each) for the financial year 2025-26 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 20 (i.e.,1,000%) per equity share declared on February 04, 2026,'' said Cummins India.

''The final dividend, as may be approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid to the eligible members on or before September 04, 2026. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, has been fixed as Friday, July 17, 2026,'' it added.

Cummins India Share Price

Cummins India Stock Hits 52-Week High

Shares of Cummins India surged as much as 12% to hit a 52-week high mark on Wednesday after the engine and power solutions maker posted a blowout fourth-quarter operating profit that came in 18% ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates. The stock opened at Rs 5,414 against a previous close of Rs 5,418,50 and surged 12.6% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,099 apiece on the NSE. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,68,232.68 crore. The stock has provided stellar returns to shareholders as it has soared 11% in one week, 14.4% in one month, 34% on a year-to-date basis, and 101% in the last one year.

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