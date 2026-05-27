Ramco Industries Q4 Result: Net Profit Soars 2.5x, Revenue Rises 18.7%; Dividend Announced

Ramco Industries reported a sharp rise in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY26, aided by stronger operating performance and a one-time gain during the period. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 88 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, marking a rise of nearly 2.5 times year-on-year.

The revenue from operations increased 18.7% to Rs 502 crore, against Rs 423 crore in the year-ago quarter. The operating performance also improved during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 46.2% to Rs 64.9 crore as compared to Rs 44.4 crore in Q4FY25. The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 12.9%, from 10.5% a year earlier, indicating improved cost efficiency and stronger profitability at the operating level.

The results included a one-time gain of Rs 8 crore, which supported the company's bottom line during the quarter.

Apart from Q4 earnings, Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.1.25 per share of Re.1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days thereof.

Ramco Industries Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 502 crore versus Rs 423 crore

EBITDA up 46.2% at Rs 64.9 crore versus Rs 44.4 crore

EBITDA Margin at 12.9% versus 10.5%

Net Profit at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 36 crore

Other Updates

One-time gain of Rs 8 crore

Q4 Result Live Updates Here

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