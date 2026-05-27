Kara OTT Release Details: When, Where To Watch Dhanush's Heist Thriller

Dhanush's much-awaited Tamil heist thriller 'Kara' is all set to make its digital debut, giving audiences another chance to watch the gripping crime drama from the comfort of their homes.

Kara OTT Release Date And Platform

Dhanush's crime thriller will premiere on Netflix on May 28, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Netflix had earlier teased the release through an official announcement on social media.

With the poster of the film, the streaming giant captioned, "This time, the theft is for justice. Karasaamy's justice. Watch Kara on Netflix, out 28 May, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

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The official title card of the film on Netflix reads, "A thief tries to go straight, but when predatory banks trap his father in debt, he returns to crime — with a determined cop closing in on his trail."

Kara Plot

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s Gulf War era, Kara follows the life of Karasaami, also known as Kara, a skilled thief who tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, he is pulled back into the world of crime when predatory lending practices threaten his ancestral land and leave his family heavily in debt. The story explores themes of debt, corruption, and survival with thrilling sequences of a heist.

Cast And Crew

With Dhanush as the main lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, who plays his wife Selli, K.S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram. The film is directed by Vignesh Raja, who has also co-written the screenplay with Alfred Prakash. The movie is produced by Vels Film International and Think Studios.

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Box Office Journey

Kara hit theatres on April 30, 2026, and collected around Rs 37.54 crore net. The film grossed approximately Rs 53.7 crore worldwide. Despite generating decent buzz due to Dhanush's star power and massive fanbase, it received mixed reviews and opened to moderate collections.

With its OTT release just a day away, Kara is expected to reach a wider audience on Netflix, significantly boosting its viewership.

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