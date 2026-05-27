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Tata Motors Fixes Record Date For FY26 Final Dividend — Check Details

The payment of Tata Motors' dividend is to take place on or before July 14, 2026.

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Tata Motors Fixes Record Date For FY26 Final Dividend — Check Details
The payment of Tata Motors' dividend is to take place on or before July 14, 2026.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles) Ltd. announced the record date for its final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company. The firm will pay a dividend amount worth Rs 4 per equity share, as per previous disclosure from the vehicle firm.

The company has set the record date as June 12, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the disbursment of the respective payouts. The payment of the dividend is to take place on or before July 14, 2026.

(This is a developing story.)

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