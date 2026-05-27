AI Chip Stocks Running Too Hot? Why Goldman Sachs Raised S&P 500 Year-End Target To 8,000

Goldman Sachs, one of the world's largest institutional brokerages has lifted S&P 500's year-end forecast for 2026 to 8,000 from 7,600, on the back of continuous strong corporate earnings.

Wall Street benchmark S&P 500 hit fresh record after record in 2026, despite headwinds from the on-going turmoil in the Gulf between the United States and Iran. The new forecast implies a 6.4% increase from S&P's last close of 7,519.12.

Notably, while earnings have remained robust across the board, financial performances of semiconductor companies have exceeded their forward earnings.

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"In addition, ​while S&P ⁠500 earnings estimates have risen more quickly than index price appreciation, the semiconductor stocks at the heart of ⁠the ​AI infrastructure complex have recently ​outpaced their forward earnings," analysts at Goldman Sachs outlined in the research note.

The brokerage highlighted that AI infrastructure beneficiaries are on track to drive about half of ​the index's earnings ​growth this ⁠year, even as weak consumer spending and elevated inflation weight on the S&P 500. GS underscored that the impact of these headwinds will most likely be offset by strong ​AI investments.

Goldman Sachs stated that it expects the dynamic earnings growth momentum to continue ⁠in the coming months and power the index, and is therefore, raising the forecast for the S&P 500.

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"Earnings growth has powered ​the entire S&P 500 return so far this ​year, and we expect this dynamic to continue ⁠in the coming months," Goldman Sachs said in its note.

The brokerage has also raised its S&P ​500 earnings-per-share forecasts to $340 for 2026, indicating a 24% year-on-year jump, and to $385 for 2027, an additional 13% increase.

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