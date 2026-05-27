Ferrari's First-Ever EV Worth Rs 6 Crore Draws Social Media Wrath: 'Ugliest Ever', 'Designed By ChatGPT'

Ferrari's first electric vehicle the Luce garnered internet backlash on Wednesday owing to online dissatisfaction with its design, the luxury car brand's shares declined up to 8% after the vehicle was unveiled on Tuesday.
The car company that has a reputation for hyper-stylising their vehicles and being notably selective about who drives them, seemingly broke with tradition with its first EV, drawing critiques that labelled it a "generic EV" and "beautifully ugly". While others stated that it looked like it was "designed by Chat GPT in eight seconds."
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Never thought I'd say this about a Ferrari, but this is one of the ugliest EV designs ever, and it can be all yours for $640,000 lol https://t.co/uaxkG0ynH7 pic.twitter.com/7SlFoCq624— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 25, 2026
Proud to unveil the Luce Migliore— Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) May 26, 2026
A Ferrari electric vehicle designed by me and ChatGPT in 8 seconds at a cost of $0.10 https://t.co/wCuOEC2BIc pic.twitter.com/wpi4N5c79o
The electric vehicle retails at $640,000, or about Rs 6 crore, and can seat five people. Ferrari's CEO (Chief Executive Officer) had described the day that the Luce launched as a "very, very important day", and a "new chapter in its" history, as per reports.
Ferrari's share price in Milan dipped about 8%, while shares listed in the US reduced 5.3%. The Milan-listed stock had decreased more than 32% over the last 12 months.
According to Bloomberg, this plunge in share value was a response to the negative criticism and doubt from stock traders over the general public accepting and embracing such a left-field design choice.
The vehicle was designed in collaboration with Jony Ive's firm LoveFrom, with a minimalist and curved aesthetic. Ive, who was previously Apple's chief design officer, and was partly responsible for the look of their tablets and cell phones, brought a similar aesthetic to Ferrari.
This did not go over well with some netizens who referred to it as a "toaster on wheels" and arguing that it should have been branded as an "Apple car". A few netizens stated that consumer electronics aesthetics do not apply well to sports cars, leading to seemingly disappointing results.
That's what you get when you engage a product/industrial designer to do automotive design!— Ex-Grammaton Cleric (@OtunbaBrickz) May 25, 2026
You end up with a toaster on wheels as an excuse of a car! Then Ferrari now has the guts to charge $640k for it!
They must be out of their goddam mind!! https://t.co/rwiUXVEYN0
ALSO READ | Ferrari Sets Price For First Electric Car At Around 550,000 Euros
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