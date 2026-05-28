Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE Closed For Trading On May 28 For Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated in India on May 28. Earlier, there was some confusion over whether the stock markets would be open. Now that the date of Eid al-Adha is settled, both BSE and NSE will be closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha, as per the official holiday list of the NSE.

Some states and institutions had earlier considered May 27 as the date of Eid al-Adha, but most exchanges and financial institutions have confirmed May 28 as the official holiday.

This means that trading in equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain closed on May 28.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for the morning session on Thursday. However, commodity trading on the exchange will resume in the evening session on May 28.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Qurban or Bakrid, is celebrated as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice' in Islam. The festival marks Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command

Bakrid is seen as a symbol of selflessness, devotion and faith. The festival will be the second stock market holiday of the month. Earlier, the markets were closed for Maharashtra Day on May 1. Stock markets remain closed on all weekends.

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid 2026 Bank Holiday: When Will HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Other Banks Remain Shut For Eid Ul Adha?

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

There are a total of 16 market holidays in 2026, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, according to the NSE. Apart from Bakrid, the markets will be shut on the occasion of Muharram in June, Ganesh Chaturthi in September and Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra in October.

Here is the list of upcoming stock market holidays in India:

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Check State-Wise Revised Eid Holiday Dates After Moon Sighting

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