Q4 Results Today: Ashok Leyland, Happiest Minds, Graphite India, ITI Among 475+ Firms To Report Earnings

Over 475 companies are scheduled to announce Q4FY26 results on May 28. Investors are closely watching major names such as Ashok Leyland, Happiest Minds Technologies, ITI, and Lemon Tree Hotels, among others. These results will give an update on company performance, revenue growth, and profit trends for the quarter under review. Investors will look for signals on demand, margins, and future outlook before making further investment decisions.

Focus will remain on IT player Happiest Minds Technologies, which has given strong growth guidance for FY27 at over 12%. Investors will closely watch its performance during the final quarter of FY26 to understand demand trends, revenue visibility, and margin stability. Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels will be in focus amid its ongoing strategy to penetrate in the high-potential Tier II and Tier III market in India. Chennai-based commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship company, will also be in focus as investors track its Q4 performance and outlook for the auto sector.

ALSO READ: Entero Healthcare Gets Target Price Hike On Strong Q4 Earnings As Jefferies Eyes 17% Upside

Most of these firms will also hold earnings calls to discuss the performance after declaring the results. Some may announce dividends.

Major Companies Sharing Q4 Results On May 28

Amkay Products Ltd.

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

Hindustan Motors Ltd.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd.

MMTC Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

ITI Ltd.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

Afcom Holdings Ltd.

Graphite India Ltd.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Insecticides (India) Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

JSW Holdings Ltd.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25

In Q3FY26, Ashok Leyland's standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 11,534 crore from Rs 9,478 crore. Expenses also increased to Rs 10,220 crore from Rs 8,510 crore due to higher costs. Despite this, profit for the period improved to Rs 796 crore from Rs 761 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies Q3FY26 Results

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 657 crore from Rs 627 crore in Q3FY25, up 4.8%. Ebitda increased slightly to Rs 123 crore from Rs 117 crore. However, margins declined to 20.4% compared to 21.1% in the previous year. Net profit came in at Rs 40 crore, lower than Rs 50 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a 20% drop.

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3FY26 consolidated revenue rose 15% to Rs 407 crore from Rs 356 crore. Net Ebitda increased 12% to Rs 206 crore from Rs 185 crore. Margins declined by 133 basis points to 50.6%. Profit after tax improved slightly to Rs 82 crore from Rs 80 crore.

ALSO READ: Jaiprakash Power Shares Rally Over 18% After Adani Power Acquires Stake

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.