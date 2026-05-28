Siddaramaiah Informs Ministers About His Resignation, Congress Proposes DK Shivakumar As Next K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has informed ministers about his decision to step down from his position at a breakfast meeting, PTI reported, citing people aware of the development.

He further mentioned that the Congress high command has proposed DK Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister, NDTV reported.

Siddaramaiah's reported resignation comes as his government has completed its three years in power on May 20. The leadership issue has dominated Karnataka politics since last year and intensified after the government crossed its halfway mark in November.

An earlier report by Indian Express said Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday to submit his resignation.

A Congress Legislature Party meeting is then expected to follow, scheduled for either Friday or Saturday, at which a new leader is likely to be chosen. The 77 year old leader is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, having held the position for just over eight years across two terms.

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