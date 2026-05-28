Akasa Air Aircraft Runs Short On Fuel, Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport

An Akasa Air flight heading to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru made emergency landing at Lucknow International Airport on Wednesday evening due to adverse weather conditions at its destination.

Flight QP 1501, operating on May 27, 2026, was diverted to Lucknow after encountering unfavourable weather conditions that prevented landing at Bhubaneswar. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, carrying 194 passengers and crew, declared a "PAN PAN" alert to Air Traffic Control due to low fuel levels around 9:02 PM, according to TOI.

The pilot-in-command requested priority clearance and sought a clear approach to ensure landing in a single attempt amid fuel constraints. Air Traffic Control immediately declared a full emergency and activated standard emergency response protocols, as per a report accessed by TOI.

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Crash fire tenders were quickly deployed and positioned at designated points along the runway by 9:04 PM as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely on runway 09 at 9:21 PM, and the pilot promptly informed ATC that all operations were normal and no assistance was required.

Airline's Statement

In an official statement, Akasa Air confirmed that the flight was diverted due to adverse weather conditions at Bhubaneswar. "Flight QP 1501 operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on 27 May 2026 was diverted to Lucknow. The flight was diverted due to adverse weather conditions, which were not favourable for landing," the airline said.

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The airline emphasised that safety protocols were strictly followed. "The pilot followed all established operational and safety protocols in line with standard procedures," Akasa Air stated.

After the emergency was withdrawn at 9:30 PM, subsequently departed for Bhubaneswar, landing safely at 00:02 hours on May 28, 2026.

Airport officials confirmed that all standard safety and emergency procedures were followed, and the situation was handled efficiently without any incident. The diversion highlights the challenges airlines face during adverse weather conditions and the importance of maintaining adequate fuel reserves for contingencies.

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