Delhi University Students Observing Eid-ul-Adha Can Skip May 28 Exam, Take Later

The University of Delhi has announced a special examination provision for students who are unable to appear for their exams on May 28, 2026, due to Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, offering them an opportunity to take the test after July 4.

In an important update shared on its official platform, Delhi University stated that students observing the Islamic festival will be given the flexibility to sit for the examination at a later date without any penalty.

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How To Avail The Option?

According to the official notification, eligible students must email their respective principal or head of department to avail this special provision. The university has made the process straightforward to ensure that students celebrating Eid-ul-Adha will not face any academic disadvantage.

"Students unable to appear in the exam on 28 May 2026 due to Eid-ul-Zuha will have the option to sit for it after 4 July 2026. Eligible students must email their principal / head of department to avail this option," the university stated in its announcement.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam and is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable activities. The festival falls on May 28 this year, coinciding with the university's examination schedule.

Important Points For Students

The option is available only for exams scheduled on May 28, 2026.

Students must inform their principal or head of department via email.

The rescheduled exam will be conducted after July 4, 2026.

Students should communicate their intention at the earliest to allow for proper arrangements.

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New Dates

The university has not specified an exact date for the rescheduled examination, stating only that it will be held after July 4. Students are advised to stay in touch with their respective departments for specific dates and further instructions.

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