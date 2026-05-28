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Q4 Results Today Live: Hi-Tech Pipes Profit Rises, Focus On Ashok Leyland, Happiest Minds, ITI, JSW Holdings

Ashok Leyland, Insecticides (India), Hindustan Motors and Bharat Dynamics will announce Q4FY26 results on Thursday.

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Q4 Results Today Live: Hi-Tech Pipes Profit Rises, Focus On Ashok Leyland, Happiest Minds, ITI, JSW Holdings
36 minutes ago

Q4 Results Today Live: On Thursday, May 28, focus will be on major companies such as Ashok Leyland, Happiest Minds Technologies, ITI, and Lemon Tree Hotels along with more than 400 other firms that  are scheduled to announce fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 today.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 28

Amkay Products Ltd, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, MMTC Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., ITI Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Afcom Holdings Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.

Catch all LIVE updates on Q4 earnings here. 

May 28, 2026 13:24 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live: Hi-Tech Pipes Profit Rises

Hi-Tech Pipes Q4 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 1.2% at Rs 17.6 crore versus Rs 17.4 crore
  • Revenue jumped 38.4% to Rs 1,480 crore versus Rs 1,070 crore
  • EBITDA rose 10.6% to Rs 46.3 crore versus Rs 41.9 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 3.1% vs 3.9%
  • To issue 90 lakh convertible equity warrants

 

May 28, 2026 13:13 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live: The Anup Engineering Profit Falls 15.8%

The Anup Engineering Q4 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit down 15.8% at Rs 26.5 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore
  • Revenue fell 6.2% Rs 208 crore versus Rs 222 crore 
  • EBITDA  dropped 22.9% to Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 49.6 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 18.4% vs 22.4% 
  • To pay final dividend of Rs12 per share

May 28, 2026 12:19 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live: Over 1,900 Firms Scheduled To Declare Earnings This Week

As per the result calendar available on BSE, more than 1,900 companies will share their financial performance, marking the last leg of the Q4 results season. 

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