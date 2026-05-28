Xiaomi 17T Battery, Chipset Revealed Ahead Of India Launch On June 4

Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 17T series in select global markets on May 28, with the standard Xiaomi 17T model arriving in India on June 4. A dedicated microsite for the India launch recently went live and has now been updated to share additional specifications of the device. The battery capacity and chipset have now been revealed. This comes on the back of the company revealing a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, with the telephoto offering up to 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Xiaomi 17T Chipset, Battery Confirmed

Powering the Xiaomi 17T will be the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. The complete 17T lineup will rely on MediaTek processors, setting it apart from the other models in the Xiaomi 17 series that instead use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The Xiaomi 17T will come equipped with a substantial 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 67W wired fast charging through a USB Type-C port. Its display is expected to carry several TUV Rheinland eye-care certifications, such as Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly, and Intelligent Eye Care.

For photography, the Xiaomi 17T boasts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system led by a capable telephoto lens. This lens delivers up to 5x optical zoom, 10x optical-quality zoom, and a maximum of 120x digital zoom, all supported by artificial intelligence. It offers an equivalent focal length range of 23mm to 115mm with an f/3.0 aperture and includes specialised modes like Tele-Portrait, Telemacro, Tele-Stage, and Ultra Zoom. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera.

In terms of design, the smartphone has a flat metal frame with the power button and volume controls located on the right side, leaving the left side entirely blank. The rear panel showcases the Leica-tuned triple camera array housed in a squircle-shaped module, complete with an LED flash, along with vertically aligned Xiaomi branding positioned in the bottom-left corner.

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