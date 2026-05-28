If Your Apple iPhone Is Grabbed, This Upcoming Feature Will Protect Your Precious Data

Many of us have experienced this: you're casually using your iPhone in a public space, and the next you realise it's been grabbed right out of your grasp, with the thief disappearing into the crowd. In such situations, you would wish that your iPhone could lock itself, making it much harder for the thief to access personal data stored on it. It now appears that Apple has heard the consumer and is developing an advanced security feature that would protect data if the phone is stolen.

The feature will automatically lock the iPhone if it senses it has been suddenly grabbed from the user's hand and trigger Stolen Device Protection.

Stolen Device Protection already provides safeguards when the phone is away from recognised places like home or the office. It demands biometric verification for sensitive tasks, such as viewing saved passwords or payment details, and imposes hour-long waiting periods before allowing major changes like updating an Apple Account password.

This was created to counter thieves who might watch someone enter their passcode and then steal the unlocked device, gaining access to banking apps and private information. Apple has added tools like Find My, Activation Lock, and Stolen Device Protection, but these features fall short when a phone is taken while still unlocked.

To address this problem, Apple is reportedly working on a new automatic locking system. The feature would use multiple sensors, particularly the iPhone's accelerometer, to identify when the device is abruptly pulled away. It would also monitor the distance from a connected Apple Watch to confirm whether the phone has been taken from its user.

Once activated, the system would check things like whether the iPhone is connected to a known Wi-Fi network or is located at a familiar spot like home or work. If the circumstances indicate the device was stolen, it would not only lock immediately but also apply restrictions on sensitive actions that Stolen Device Protection puts in place.

While there is no confirmed timeline for when this feature will be released, reports indicate the code is already in development. Users can expect to see it arrive in a future iOS update.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours Tipped Again In New Case Images, Video

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