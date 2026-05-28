Air India Partners With Indian Army To Launch Employment Initiative For War Widows, Children

Tata Group-owned airline Air India has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Indian Army to provide employment opportunities for beneficiaries from the Indian armed forces.

Through the agreement, Air India plans to provide employment opportunities for Veer Naris (war widows) and their children through Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS). The programme proposes to recruit up to 20 war widows and up to 40 children, the airline said in a release on Thursday, May 28.

Candidates will be considered for roles across airport operations including customer services, load and control and ramp operations. The programme will provide vocational training as per industry requirements, with the aim to build a sustainable, job-ready talent, while supporting long-term socio-economic empowerment.

Vocational training infrastructure will be built in Indian Army-supported ASHA (Army Special Help and Association) Schools that provide education, therapy and long-term welfare of specially abled children of serving soldiers, veterans and civilians living in cantonment areas.

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The initiative includes establishment of vocational laboratories in 25 ASHA Schools. Out of the 25 schools, 10 are already a part of the pilot and15 more will eventually be included.

"These training facilities will support experiential and applied learning across a diverse set of disciplines, including photography and visual storytelling, music, sports and performing arts, painting and creative expression, beauty and wellness, cooking and hospitality, electrical and technical skills, as well as boutique and tailoring," Air India said.

On the cooperation agreement with the Indian Army, P Balaji, Group Head Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs said, “Air India's collaboration with the Indian Army reflects a shared purpose - to contribute to a broader nation-building effort. At its core, both the initiatives are centred around strengthening skills, enabling dignity through opportunity, and fostering empowerment. We are committed to working together and creating a scalable model that delivers sustained impact.”

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