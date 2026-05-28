PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday, emphasising the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and service to humanity that the festival represents.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi shared his wishes, highlighting the significance of the festival in strengthening social bonds and fostering unity.



"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health", the Prime Minister wrote in his post.

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President Droupadi Murmu

The President of India shared a more detailed message on X, emphasising the deeper significance of the festival and calling upon citizens to work towards promoting love and harmony in society.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes," the president wrote.

The President concluded with a strong appeal for communal harmony: "Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society."

By highlighting service to "the deprived classes", the President underscored the festival's role in promoting social welfare and bridging economic divides through acts of generosity and compassion.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, emphasising the festival's universal values that transcend religious boundaries.

"The festival of Eid-al-Adha reflects the timeless virtues of sacrifice, faith, compassion and forgiveness," Kharge wrote on X.

He added, "May this blessed occasion inspire us to deepen the spirit of brotherhood, strengthen the bonds of unity, and work together towards a society rooted in peace, harmony and shared progress. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Eid Mubarak!"

Kharge's message echoed the opposition's commitment to secular values and interfaith harmony, calling on citizens to work collectively towards building a progressive and peaceful society.

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Eid-al-Adha significance

Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. Observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to Allah's command, demonstrating complete faith and submission.

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